73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jeff Sessions resigns as US attorney general

2 hours 51 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 November 07, 2018 1:50 PM November 07, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned as the country's chief law enforcement officer at President Donald Trump's request.
  
Sessions announced his plan to resign in a letter to the White House on Wednesday.
  
Trump announced in a tweet that Sessions' chief of staff Matt Whitaker would become the new acting attorney general.

  
The attorney general had endured more than a year of stinging and personal criticism from Trump over his recusal from the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.
  
Trump blamed the decision for opening the door to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who took over the Russia investigation and began examining whether Trump's hectoring of Sessions was part of a broader effort to obstruct justice.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days