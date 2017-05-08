Jeff Brown resigns after 20 years as LSU men's tennis coach

Photo: lsusports.com

BATON ROUGE – LSU Men's Tennis Coach Jeff Brown resigned Monday after leading the team for 20 years.

In a statement released Monday, LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said that the resignation was a mutual decision. The search for Brown’s successor will begin immediately.

“We appreciate all that Jeff has done for LSU tennis,” Alleva said. “We wish Jeff and his family nothing but success in their future endeavors.”

Brown has served as head coach for the Tigers for 20 years. In that time period, he led LSU to a 312-205 overall record that also included a 116-116 record in Southeastern Conference matches.

LSU advanced to the NCAA Tournament 17 times during Brown’s career. He also led the Tigers to back-to-back SEC Championships and the national semifinals in both 1998 and 1999.

“It’s been a great run,” Brown said. “We had so much success and had so many great people come through our program. I’m proud of all the players that we coached here at LSU and all that we were able to accomplish as a program.”