'Jazz Funeral for Lady Liberty" among La. protest plans

January 20, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - A "jazz funeral for Lady Liberty" is set for midday in New Orleans - one of the Louisiana protests against the new presidency of Donald Trump.

A brass band will be part of the procession leaving Armstrong Park at the edge of the French Quarter late Friday morning.

Another protest is set for late afternoon in a park near New Orleans City Hall.

Protests continue Saturday afternoon. "Women's Marches" are set for New Orleans and the Shreveport-Bossier area, coinciding with the Women's March in Washington.

