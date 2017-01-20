'Jazz Funeral for Lady Liberty" among La. protest plans

NEW ORLEANS - A "jazz funeral for Lady Liberty" is set for midday in New Orleans - one of the Louisiana protests against the new presidency of Donald Trump.



A brass band will be part of the procession leaving Armstrong Park at the edge of the French Quarter late Friday morning.



Another protest is set for late afternoon in a park near New Orleans City Hall.



Protests continue Saturday afternoon. "Women's Marches" are set for New Orleans and the Shreveport-Bossier area, coinciding with the Women's March in Washington.