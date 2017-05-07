Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters

NEW ORLEANS - The seven-day New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival wraps up with hometown favorites Trombone Shorty and The Meters.



Trombone Shorty and his Orleans Avenue band close out the venue's Acura Stage Sunday while The Meters will be closing out the Gentilly Stage.



Trombone Shorty, whose real name is Troy Andrews, just released a new album, Parking Lot Symphony. Since 2013 he's been the closing act for the festival's main venue.



The Meters are considered one of America's pioneering funk bands who have inspired artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers.



The group is also featured on this year's Jazz Fest poster by artist Francis X. Pavy.



Other acts featured on Sunday are Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, an R&B group that dates back to the 1970s, and Blues Traveler.