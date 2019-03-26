65°
Jazz Fest to announce 2019 performance schedule

Photo: New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

NEW ORLEANS - Organizers with the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will release the exact schedule that each performer will take the stage for the upcoming festival.

WWL-TV reports the announcement will be made at 11 a.m. Tuesday. This year's festival is set for April 25-28th and May 2-5. The Rolling Stones are headlining the 50th anniversary of the festival. Tickets for their performance are sold out but remain available for the other days, according to WWL.

There are several other performers set to appear at this year's festival including Dave Matthews Band, Katy Perry, Pitbull, and Diana Ross. For the full list click here.

