Jazz Fest to announce 2019 music lineup Tuesday

Tuesday, January 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Jazz Fest Facebook

NEW ORLEANS - Later today organizers will announce the lineup for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

An official press conference is set for 11 a.m. Organizers will also provide more information about the 50th-anniversary event. The Gambit speculated that the Rolling Stones would play at the event. Even though the city wasn't officially announced as a stop for the group, Mick Jagger shared a video on Facebook of him singing cities the band was stopping in and he included New Orleans.

Jazz Fest is set for April 25 to May 5. Click here for more information.

