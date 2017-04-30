Jazz Fest opens after severe weather hits Sunday

76°
April 30, 2017
Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festivals officials took precautions by delaying the event because of possible severe weather.

According to WWL-TV, the festival's opening time on Sunday was delayed until 3 p.m.. Festival organizers announced the opening as it occurred Sunday afternoon. The new schedule showed most artists playing their regular gig (as long as it was scheduled after 3 p.m.). Pitbull, however, will not perform.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Lorde are expected to take the stage to close out the first weekend.

This year's festival also honors Cuban culture. That means Cuban music and culture will be featured throughout the two weekends of the festival.

