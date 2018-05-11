Jazz Fest, food fests, and now BugFest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans has festivals dedicated to music, food, art and culture. Now it's got one dedicated to bugs.



The first NOLA BugFest is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



A city news release says BugFest is hosted by the city's mosquito, termite and rodent control board, along with the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.



It's a free event that the city says showcases "the beauty and diversity of insects, spiders, and other animals found in and around your home and garden."



Thirty organizations were taking part, with 40 educational booths and activities set up at the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board located at 2100 Leon C. Simon Drive.