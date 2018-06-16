Latest Weather Blog
Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album 'Everything Is Love'
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jay-Z and Beyonce are keeping up a family tradition, dropping a surprise album before anyone knew it was coming.
The couple released a joint album that touches on the rapper's disgust at this year's Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.
The nine-track album "Everything Is Love" dropped Saturday on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.
The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.
One song that features a profanity in its title includes Jay-Z lashing out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February's awards show, but left empty-handed.
In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album "Beyonce" without any notice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parkview Baptist teen preps for national rodeo
-
Dangerous hole in Zachary neighborhood posing serious threat, residents concerned
-
Power restored after storms pound East Baton Rouge again Friday
-
Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic
-
Hotel room sales tax increase proposal to appear on ballot in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern