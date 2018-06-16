79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album 'Everything Is Love'

3 hours 20 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 June 16, 2018 7:28 PM June 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jay-Z and Beyonce are keeping up a family tradition, dropping a surprise album before anyone knew it was coming.
 
The couple released a joint album that touches on the rapper's disgust at this year's Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.
 
The nine-track album "Everything Is Love" dropped Saturday on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.
 
The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.
 
One song that features a profanity in its title includes Jay-Z lashing out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February's awards show, but left empty-handed.
 
In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album "Beyonce" without any notice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days