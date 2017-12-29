Jason's Deli warning customers about possible credit card breach

If you've been to a Jason's Deli recently, you may want to check your bank statements.

According to KATC, the company has revealed it's fighting off a possible data breach. On Dec. 22 the company was notified by their payment processor that a large quantity of MasterCard security information had been made available for sale on the "dark web."

If people have any questionable charges on their accounts, they should first report it to their bank. Call 409-838-1976 or go to the Jason's Deli website and hit the "Contact Us" tab for more information.