Jarrius Robertson's life-saving liver transplant 'went GREAT'

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - After 14 years of waiting, a young Saints super fan finally has a new liver.

Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, the smiling, trash talking, charismatic face of the Saints, underwent surgery Sunday for a full liver transplant.

According to his father, Jordy, Jarrius' surgery "went GREAT!" and JJ is now resting with a new, working liver.

According to a report from WWL-TV, the surgery was set for 8-10 hours but surgeons were able to complete it in about 6 hours. Jordy went on the say that the next few days would be huge for his son's future.

"Next 48 hours are the most important hours because we have to fight and protect him from infections," Jordy explained.

Jarrius has been living with biliary artesia, a liver disease that slows his growth.