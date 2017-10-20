January trial set in shooting death of ex-NFL player

GRETNA- A Jan. 16 trial date has been set in Louisiana for the suspect in last year's shooting death of former NFL player Joe McKnight.

Fifty-five-year-old Ronald Gasser faces a second-degree murder charge in McKnight's 2016 death.

Authorities have said McKnight and Gasser drove erratically and yelled at each other in a traffic confrontation before the Dec. 1 shooting. The confrontation took place as they traveled over a Mississippi River bridge in New Orleans and on roads in neighboring Jefferson Parish.

Prosecutors cast Gasser as the aggressor. Gasser's attorneys say he shot in self-defense.

New Orleans news outlets report the trial had been set next month but both sides requested more time to prepare.

McKnight played three seasons for the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.