Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana

NEW YORK - Janet Jackson's latest escapade: motherhood.



The 50-year-old pop superstar and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, a representative for the singer said.



"Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time," the statement read.



Last year Jackson postponed her tour to plan a family. Eissa Al Mana is the singer's first child.



Jackson and Al Mana were married in 2012.