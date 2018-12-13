58°
Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame
NEW YORK (AP) - Janet Jackson will join her brother Michael as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The hall says she's one of seven new members, including Stevie Nicks and the top fan vote-getter, Def Leppard. The hall says Thursday that Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be ushered in next spring at the 34th induction ceremony.
It will be held March 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Jackson's induction comes after her third time as a nominee and many saw it as overdue, given her prowess as a hitmaker.
Nicks is already in the hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac. She, Def Leppard and Roxy Music were voted in as first-time nominees.
