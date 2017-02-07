Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter regains consciousness following ATV accident

KENTWOOD - Jamie Lynn Spears' eight-year-old daughter, Maddie, is now breathing on her own following an ATV accident, TMZ reports.

The accident happened over the weekend while on a hunting expedition in Kentwood when she fell off an ATV after it flipped over. Spears' daughter was submerged underwater for several minutes.

The girl was put on a ventilator and was in stable but critical condition and regained consciousness on Tuesday. According to TMZ, it appears she did not suffer any brain damage.

