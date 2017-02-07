76°
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter regains consciousness following ATV accident

1 hour 29 minutes 50 seconds ago February 07, 2017 Feb 7, 2017 Tuesday, February 07 2017 February 07, 2017 3:54 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staf

KENTWOOD - Jamie Lynn Spears' eight-year-old daughter, Maddie, is now breathing on her own following an ATV accident, TMZ reports.

The accident happened over the weekend while on a hunting expedition in Kentwood when she fell off an ATV after it flipped over. Spears' daughter was submerged underwater for several minutes.

The girl was put on a ventilator and was in stable but critical condition and regained consciousness on Tuesday. According to TMZ, it appears she did not suffer any brain damage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

