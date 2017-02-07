76°
Latest Weather Blog
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter regains consciousness following ATV accident
KENTWOOD - Jamie Lynn Spears' eight-year-old daughter, Maddie, is now breathing on her own following an ATV accident, TMZ reports.
The accident happened over the weekend while on a hunting expedition in Kentwood when she fell off an ATV after it flipped over. Spears' daughter was submerged underwater for several minutes.
The girl was put on a ventilator and was in stable but critical condition and regained consciousness on Tuesday. According to TMZ, it appears she did not suffer any brain damage.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City-parish to begin demolishing abandoned, flood-damaged homes
-
Zachary residents on edge after Police post about string of robberies
-
Victim identified in murder-attempted suicide at New Roads home
-
Crime cameras go live in Ascension Parish with plans for more
-
Driver trapped for hours after crashing into River Road levee