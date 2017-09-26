James Carville returns to LSU, joins Manship School faculty

Photo: lsu.edu

BATON ROUGE - James Carville will make his return to LSU in January as he joins the Manship School of Mass Communication as a teacher.

The successful political consultant will teach multiple courses, including a seminar in contemporary political issues and a class for seniors that deeply examines one significant issue, such as the erosion of the Louisiana coastline.

Carville, who was born in Carville, La., is an LSU and LSU Law Center graduate. He has a long association with the Manship School and frequently speaks on campus. He was the Manship School commencement speaker in 2015, when he made a strong plea for more state support for LSU.

Carville is arguably best known for being the senior political adviser of Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign. He also drew national attention when he led Harris Wofford, behind by 40 percentage points, to a landslide victory in a 1991 special election for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania.