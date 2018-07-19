Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa?

ATLANTA, GA - Whatever you do, don't ask Nick Saban if there's a quarterback controversy. Before any media member could even begin to ask the most obvious question, Saban quickly answered it during his opening statement at the SEC Media Days podium.

"The No. 1 thing you'd like to talk about is the quarterback controversy you love to create and continue to create, you love to talk about. It's still to be determined," Saban told reporters on Wednesday at SEC Media Days. "You can ask all the questions you want. I'm going to say, 'We'll see.'

Despite a 26-2 career record for Jalen Hurts, the most intriguing storyline this offseason has been the possibility of Tua Tagovailoa taking over as starting quarterback. In the second half of the national title game Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes, including a 41-yard scoring strike in overtime to give the Crimson Tide another national crown.

At today's SEC Media Day, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd asked Saban if Hurts will be on the roster in Week one.

"Well, I have no idea. I expect him to be there," Saban said. "I think it's our job to give both players a very fair opportunity to have a chance to win the team at their position.

Saban who turns 67-years-old this Halloween also addressed his future and it doesn't seem like he plans on going anywhere anytime soon.

"I really enjoy what I'm doing right now, and as long as I'm healthy and I can do it, I'm going to continue to do it and not worry about any numbers or what my age is or anything like that," he said. "Miss Terry (his wife) does not want me at home."