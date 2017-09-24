88°
Latest Weather Blog
Jailers face discipline for letting man escape
COLUMBUS, Miss. - Jailers in a Mississippi county face sanctions for letting a man escape on Sept. 2.
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marc Miley tells The Commercial Dispatch that all nine employees then on duty at the county's jail have received "pretty serious discipline," although he didn't say if any will be fired.
Delvin Moore, 29, escaped from a holding cell in the Columbus jail after an armed robbery arrest.
Jail officials have said Moore jammed the cell lock with paper towels or toilet paper after being escorted to a bathroom. The cell lacks its own toilet. Moore then ran past guards at a door leading to the holding area and out the jail's front door.
Moore remains at large. Officials offer a $4,000 reward for information leading to his capture.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU freshman with cancer flips coin at Saturday's game
-
LSU Parade Ground appears empty amid temporary tailgate restrictions
-
Greek Life imposes new tailgating guidelines in wake of student death
-
Video of Baker High fight sparks outrage among parents
-
LeBlanc's Boudin a total loss after fire