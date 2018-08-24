Latest Weather Blog
Jailed man charged in 2nd 1994 New Orleans abduction, rape
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans district attorney's office says a man awaiting trial in a 1994 kidnapping and rape has now been indicted in a second 1994 case.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's news release says 43-year-old Alvin Celius was re-indicted Thursday. Celius had been indicted in April in a kidnapping and rape reported June 19, 1994, near a housing development.
DNA evidence from the victim's sexual assault kit linked Celius to the crime years later. Thursday's indictment adds charges in the April 9, 1994, abduction and rape of a different victim. Cannizzaro credited Assistant District Attorney Mary Glass in his office's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative unit with work leading to the indictment.
The release says the unit was launched in October and has resulted in charges in 18 cold-case rapes.
