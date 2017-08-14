81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Jaguars rule out Fournette for preseason game vs Bucs

Monday, August 14 2017
Source: Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Tampa Bay.
  
Coach Doug Marrone ruled out the former LSU Tiger running back on Monday, reiterating that the team is going to be cautious moving forward.
  
Fournette has a "nagging" foot injury that Marrone said has "been kind of growing." The fourth overall pick in the NFL draft attended practice Monday, but wasn't wearing pads and didn't do any work.
  
Marrone says "we're just being smart on it. ... Obviously we'll probably hold those guys out for at least 'til after the game."
Fournette rushed nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars first preseason last week. 
