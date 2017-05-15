Latest Weather Blog
Jaguar escapes enclosure, attacks monkey at Texas zoo
ABILENE, Texas - Officials insist there was no risk to the public when a jaguar escaped its enclosure and attacked a monkey at a Texas zoo, even though they don't know how the big cat got loose.
Abilene Zoo Executive Director Bill Gersonde says staff discovered 2-year-old Estrella missing Monday morning before the zoo opened for the day.
Estrella was found soon after atop a neighboring exhibit holding spider monkeys. Gersonde says it appears Estrella reached inside and seriously injured the monkey, which has been euthanized.
Estrella was tranquilized using a dart gun then placed in a holding pen. Another jaguar also was secured.
Gersonde said at a news conference that the doors to the jaguar enclosure are secure and that there was never any threat to the public. He didn't elaborate.
