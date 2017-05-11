Latest Weather Blog
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's painting, watch to be auctioned
NEW YORK- A watercolor painting by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the former first lady's Cartier watch and a hand-annotated speech by John F. Kennedy that he later incorporated into his "Profiles in Courage" book are being auctioned.
Christie's said Thursday that the then-first lady created the 6½-inch by 8-inch artwork in 1963 as a gift for her brother-in law, Stanislaw Radziwill.
Radziwill gave her the watch.
Both commemorate a 50-mile hike that Radziwill undertook as part of the president's physical fitness initiative. The first lady briefly joined the hike.
The items are being offered as a single lot at a June 21 sale in New York. The presale estimate is $60,000 to $120,000.
The JFK speech manuscript is one of several Kennedy-related items up for auction starting Thursday by Boston-based RR Auction.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students make prosthetic hand for classmate using 3D printer
-
Elementary students donate money for EBRSO bulletproof vests
-
Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane
-
Large barge tipped over in False River, been there since August
-
Judge lifts Council on Aging director's restraining order against client's family