Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's painting, watch to be auctioned

Images via Forbes

NEW YORK- A watercolor painting by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the former first lady's Cartier watch and a hand-annotated speech by John F. Kennedy that he later incorporated into his "Profiles in Courage" book are being auctioned.



Christie's said Thursday that the then-first lady created the 6½-inch by 8-inch artwork in 1963 as a gift for her brother-in law, Stanislaw Radziwill.



Radziwill gave her the watch.



Both commemorate a 50-mile hike that Radziwill undertook as part of the president's physical fitness initiative. The first lady briefly joined the hike.



The items are being offered as a single lot at a June 21 sale in New York. The presale estimate is $60,000 to $120,000.



The JFK speech manuscript is one of several Kennedy-related items up for auction starting Thursday by Boston-based RR Auction.