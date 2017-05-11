81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's painting, watch to be auctioned

1 hour 21 minutes 41 seconds ago May 11, 2017 May 11, 2017 Thursday, May 11 2017 May 11, 2017 11:19 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Images via Forbes

NEW YORK- A watercolor painting by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the former first lady's Cartier watch and a hand-annotated speech by John F. Kennedy that he later incorporated into his "Profiles in Courage" book are being auctioned.

Christie's said Thursday that the then-first lady created the 6½-inch by 8-inch artwork in 1963 as a gift for her brother-in law, Stanislaw Radziwill.

Radziwill gave her the watch.

Both commemorate a 50-mile hike that Radziwill undertook as part of the president's physical fitness initiative. The first lady briefly joined the hike.

The items are being offered as a single lot at a June 21 sale in New York. The presale estimate is $60,000 to $120,000.

The JFK speech manuscript is one of several Kennedy-related items up for auction starting Thursday by Boston-based RR Auction.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days