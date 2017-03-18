Jacob Evans is playing for his mom

BATON ROUGE, LA - "It's always exciting to play in March, especially in the big dance. You have a chance to show the country and show the world what you've been working on."

Jacob Evans has been working on his game. The former St. Michael standout and 2015 Louisiana Mr. Basketball nominee is now Cincinnati's leading scorer, hoping to lead his new team to the Final Four.

"Being on a big stage you just want to do good. You've been working for this moment your whole life and now you finally have an opportunity to do it.

Evans isn't just playing for Cincinnati, he's playing for his hometown of Baton Rouge, for his former coaches and teammates at St. Michael, but most importantly for his mom.

"We are really close, she had to sacrafice a lot for me to be here today. I just want to be able to give everything back to her plus more, make her happy."

"This is the moment that he's dreamed of. I've seen all of the hard work he's put into it. All of the long days dribbling this basketball until 11 or 12 o'clock at night. I hear boom, boom. I'm like Jacob, stop dribbling the ball," says his mom Theresa.

But she's happy he kept dribbling and shooting, as she watches her son on the big stage from their couch at home, always with his basketball in hand.

"I am getting to the point where I am starting to miss him but I want him to do good in the tournament. But it's like it's almost time for you to come home so mama can see you, but this is like a little piece of him is still here."



Before his next game, Evans will get a good luck text from mom with some advice too, hopefully helping him keep winning in March.