Jacksons Season-High 26 Leads LSU Past Auburn

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s basketball team battled back from an 11-point deficit to take down the Auburn Tigers by a score of 59-56 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday.

The Lady Tigers improved to 12-5 (4-2 SEC) with the win while Auburn fell to 10-8 (1-5 SEC).

Chloe Jackson led LSU with a season-high 26 points including a trio of three-pointers while adding four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Raigyne Louis added 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block while Ayana Mitchell scored nine points to go along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Lady Tigers trailed 13-10 after the first quarter but held Auburn to just two made field goals in the second. An 8-1 run from LSU momentarily tied the game at 18 apiece in the second quarter before Auburn went into halftime with a 22-20 lead.

An 11-2 run to open the third quarter gave Auburn its first double-digit lead of the game before LSU began to narrowly close the gap, going into the fourth quarter down 42-35.

Twelve fourth-quarter points from Jackson, including two three-pointers, helped propel the Lady Tigers back into the lead with two minutes remaining. Auburn tied the game at 56 apiece with a minute remaining before LSU quickly countered with a layup from Mitchell. LSU was able to hold Auburn defensively as Louis went to the free-throw line to seal the game for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers forced 27 turnovers—their most forced turnovers since SEC play began—and scored 21 points off of turnovers while outrebounding Auburn, 37-35, and outscoring them on second-chance points, 12-11, and points in the paint, 28-22.

Up next for LSU is a road test against the No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas on Monday, January 22 at 6 p.m. CT.