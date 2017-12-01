58°
Jackson Police: Brother stabs younger brother multiple times

Friday, December 01 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson Police say a 17-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times apparently by his brother.
  
Sgt. Roderick Holmes, in a news release, says it happened Friday shortly after 11:30 a.m.
  
Holmes says officers were called to a home in Jackson about a domestic assault and found the teenager with cuts to both his hand and leg.
  
Investigators say the stabbing occurred after an altercation between the victim and his 21-year-old brother.
  
Names of those involved have not been released.
  
Holmes says the teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries don't appear life-threatening.
  
The suspect has been taken into custody for questioning. No charges have been filed at this time.
