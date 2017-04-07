Jackson man killed in East Feliciana Parish crash

JACKSON – State Police say a Jackson man died Friday in a single vehicle crash on LA 952 in East Feliciana Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on LA 952 north of LA 10. Investigators say Timothy Hollins, 49, was driving southbound on LA 952 when he “for reasons still under investigation” continued off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle.

Police say Hollins was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.