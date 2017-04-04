Jackknife cleared; La. 1 opened after morning snarl

PORT ALLEN – LA 1 between the Intracoastal Canal and I-10 closed due to a jackknifed semi for about an hour Tuesday morning.

The truck was wedged between both shoulders of the southbound lanes. Traffic was blocked headed toward Brusly and authorities had closed the ramp from I-10 to LA 1 southbound at times.

