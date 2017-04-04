79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Jackknife cleared; La. 1 opened after morning snarl

6 hours 35 minutes 38 seconds ago April 04, 2017 Apr 4, 2017 Tuesday, April 04 2017 April 04, 2017 5:10 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

PORT ALLEN – LA 1 between the Intracoastal Canal and I-10 closed due to a jackknifed semi for about an hour Tuesday morning.

The truck was wedged between both shoulders of the southbound lanes. Traffic was blocked headed toward Brusly and authorities had closed the ramp from I-10 to LA 1 southbound at times.

