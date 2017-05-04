Jack in the Box cleans up shuttered store after On Your Side report

BATON ROUGE – Jack in the Box is apologizing over a big mess that sat outside one of its old stores on Coursey Blvd. in Baton Rouge for years.

Earlier this week, 2 On Your Side reporter Brittany Weiss shed light on the problem outside the store near the intersection of Coursey Blvd. and Stumberg Lane. The grass was overgrown, the building was boarded up and the doors were locked. The building has that familiar Jack in the Box red color and shape with signs that no longer hold the logo.

Residents who live in neighborhoods off Coursey Blvd. say the building is blighted and has brought a negative affect to their community. They're tired of looking at it and want change.

“This will be addressed immediately,” Brian Luscomb, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Jack in the Box said. “We apologize to our neighbors and take full responsibility for this.”

Luscomb tells WBRZ that the company has hired a landscaping crew Thursday morning and has since cut the grass and cleared the weeds and trash. The crew will also regularly service the area every two weeks.

Luscomb said the company has also reached out to the City-Parish government to address the issues with the large “box sign.”

The under performing location closed in 2010. Luscomb says Jack in the Box is actively searching for a sublessor.