Ja'Vonte Smart believes in LSU championship culture

The question seems simple, but the answer is much more complex.

How long will it take LSU to re-establish a winning culture and program?

"We didn't come here to get participation trophies," said head coach Will Wade back in October.

A new normal for LSU basketball is already sparking a bright and quick turn around.

Three weeks into SEC play and LSU has already surpassed last years win total at 12 in 16 fewer games.

"Everybody thought why you go to LSU?" said LSU signee Ja'Vonte Smart. "They were losing last year, but I had faith I kept the right choice."

Scotlandville combo guard Ja'vonte Smart is the future of LSU basketball.

At 6'4" the 5-star prospect from baton rouge bypassed power houses like Kansas and Kentucky for an opportunity to stay home and put LSU hoops back on the map.

"I hope we can get more recruits coming in with us," said Smart. I want to be able to say that we can win a national championship, all us play good together."

In less than a year, first year head coach Will Wade has strung together the 8th ranked recruiting class in the nation, an optimistic sign that LSU may indeed be competing for SEC championships sooner than expected.

"We're beating good teams," Smart said. Like the last game vs. Texas A&M Tremont Hit the buzzer beater. I'm just happy that they're putting on for the city. I just want to help them win next year."

And with freshman Tre'mont Waters quickly becoming a rising star in college basketball, it's hard not be excited about the direction the tigers are headed.

"Man, I like Waters," admitted Smart. It's heart over height. He's small everybody counting him out. He just likes to fight, he's a hard-worker. I'm happy to be apart of LSU."

