J. Crew closing Perkins Rowe location

BATON ROUGE – Clothier J. Crew is closing its Perkins Rowe location in the coming weeks.

The store will shutdown for good on Sunday, January 27.

The Business Report noted it was one of the first tenants in the development when Perkins Rowe opened in 2007.

A development manager said while there are no plans for a new tenant yet, there will be an upcoming announcement about new tenants elsewhere in the shopping and residential center.

“Perkins Rowe is in constant contact with potential retail partners to upgrade and innovate our tenant roster," Erinn Sala, the property's marketing manager, told WBRZ.

"We are excited about our progress in attracting tenants and will announce updates in the near future.”

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz