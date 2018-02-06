65°
Ivanka Trump to lead US delegation at Olympics' close

5 hours 6 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, February 06 2018 Feb 6, 2018 February 06, 2018 1:02 PM February 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump' daughter, Ivanka, will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (PYUHNG'-chahng), South Korea.
  
Ivanka Trump serves in the White House as an unpaid adviser to her father.
  
Vice President Mike Pence is leading a delegation to the opening ceremony for the games. He arrived late Tuesday in Japan.
  
The Winter Olympics are being held Feb. 9-25.
