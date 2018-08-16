84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Italy collapse points to difficulties with aging bridges

3 hours 38 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 August 16, 2018 5:26 AM August 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The bridge that collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa was considered a feat of engineering innovation when it was built five decades ago, but it came to require constant maintenance over the years.

Its design is now being investigated as a possible contributor to its stunning collapse. The Morandi Bridge was severed in its midsection during a heavy downpour Tuesday, killing at least 39 people. Italian prosecutors focused their investigation on possible design flaws or inadequate maintenance of the 1967 bridge.

Engineering experts said the disaster points to the challenges of maintaining any aging bridge, regardless of its design.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days