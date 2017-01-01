69°
Italian foreign minister calls for unity to combat terror

38 minutes 20 seconds ago January 01, 2017 Jan 1, 2017 Sunday, January 01 2017 January 01, 2017 10:24 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

ISTANBUL - Italy's foreign minister says unity among countries and continents is needed to combat terror.

Minister Angelino Alfano in tweets Sunday says the Istanbul New Year's nightclub attack that killed 39 people "reminds us that the fight against terror doesn't stop for any holiday or celebration."

He says "tears aren't enough."

Instead, Alfano says: "We must keep fighting against terror. To fight, together, to defend our freedom."

