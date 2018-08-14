Home
State orders sewage pond operator to clean up act
WALKER - Tucked away in a neighborhood off Hwy 447 in Livingston Parish is a pond system where raw sewage is dumped and treated. A notice...
Tall grass dangerous to drivers, frustrating to homeowner
SCOTLANDVILLE - A man is wondering what he...
Cemetery hoping for a life line after dead utility buries business
PLAQUEMINE - A cemetery has been without AT&T...
Baton Rouge neighborhood plagued by power outages
BATON ROUGE- Power outages on Claycut Road and South Foster Drive in Baton Rouge have become an all-too-familiar problem to the people who live there. ...
Secret service agents see an uptick in counterfeit bills
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Secret Service agents are seeing...
Denham Springs increases police presence in schools
DENHAM SPRINGS - There's more than just new...
More cooking, little soaking
Rain coverage will be minimal through Tuesday, which will lead to hotter temperatures for a longer time. Feels like readings will spend a few hours over...
Slightly drier, hotter to start the week
A drier weather pattern is setting up to...
Conditions Drying Into the Week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Conditions have...
LSU QB race gets interesting with practice no-shows
BATON ROUGE - The LSU quarterback race heated up on Tuesday afternoon, not because of what any particular player did, but because of what a couple...
LSU preseason scrimmage: Stats and recap
BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron...
Derrius Guice out for season; diagnosed with torn ACL
BATON ROUGE - Washington Redskins rookie running back...
Death of area doctor's brother prompts health screening events
BATON ROUGE – An area doctor is hoping she can carry on her brother's legacy through free health screenings. Dr. Cordel Y. Parris will host...
Walmart stores to hold free health screenings Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Walmart stores around the Capital...
Colon cancer: It's the cancer nobody talks about
BATON ROUGE- Cancer survivors and supporters will gather...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Error
Ooops.. The story you requested was not found or has expired. Please go back check your link again.
