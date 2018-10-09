It's been 30 years since LSU's famous 'Earthquake Game'

Photo: SEC Network

BATON ROUGE - Three decades later, LSU's earthshaking upset victory over Auburn in 1988 remains one of the most iconic in the school's storied football past.

The now-famous Oct. 8, 1988 match-up between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers started off as many of the team's historic games do: a Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Auburn, ranked #4 at the time, was a heavy favorite against the unranked Tigers.

The game ended up being one of the most defensive matches in the team's history, with LSU being down 0-6 in the final quarter. With less than two minutes left in regulation, LSU drove down the field but was held to a fourth down around Auburn's 15 yard line.

There, Quarterback Tommy Hodson did the unthinkable and threw the game's first and only touchdown pass to Eddie Fuller with only 47 seconds left on the clock.

30 years ago today, Death Valley ??????????. pic.twitter.com/MqCEraz4qb — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 8, 2018

According to LSU Athletics, the eruption of the crowd registered as an earthquake on the seismograph that was located in LSU’s Howe-Russell Geoscience Complex roughly 1,000 feet from the stadium. The seismogram reportedly registered more than 15 minutes of activity.

The reading was discovered the following morning and published in LSU's student newspaper. From there, the story was picked up by ESPN and eventually featured in a Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in the early 1990s.

Today, it remains the only game in LSU history that literally made Death Valley shake.