'It's a miracle': cat found weeks after house explosion

1 hour 55 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 August 08, 2018 11:32 AM August 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Facebook
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas woman says "it's a miracle" that she's been reunited with her cat three weeks after an explosion destroyed her home.
  
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Ashley Nadeau posted to her Facebook page Tuesday that her cat was found in a pipe at the site of her destroyed home in Topeka.
  
Kunimitsu went missing after the July 19 explosion that destroyed Nadeau's home and two other houses. Topeka fire officials say the explosion was accidental and caused by storm damage. Nadeau and her daughter had left the house because of gas odor and a downed power line.
  
Nadeau says Kunimitsu's ears and fur are singed, but she is otherwise in good shape. She says she took the cat to the Stone House Animal Hospital for observation.
  

