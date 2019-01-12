60°
BATON ROUGE- Just a day before the New Orleans Saints face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, one fan says she can see the field already.

Tracey Post Banowetz took to Facebook with a little sign she got to remind her of the black and gold football team.

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Superdome, shaped like a piece of bread. She captioned the picture, "OMG! I can see the Superdome in a slice of bread. It must be a sign! Who Dat!!!"

Saints fan are known to be superstitious and with the Super Bowl right around the corner, fans are on the lookout for signs.

