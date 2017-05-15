IT expert modest about stopping cyberattack

76°
May 15, 2017 7:43 PM
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK - The IT expert who helped stop the spread of the WannaCry cyberattack says he believes the fight against the infection is "done and dusted."

Twenty-two-year-old Marcus Hutchins, who works for Los Angeles-based cybersecurity firm Kryptos Logic, says although he was the person who registered a domain name that took down the virus, hundreds of others helped in the effort

In his first face-to-face interview, Hutchins said Monday hundreds of computer experts worked throughout the weekend to fight the virus, which paralyzed computers in some 150 countries.

Hutchins told The Associated Press he doesn't consider himself a hero but fights malware because "it's the right thing to do."

