It could be worse
It feels a little warmer and stickier across the Capital City this morning, but humidity will fully return later in the week, then you'll have all you can eat!
Today. expect highs in the upper 80s with an isolated shower possible. A few clouds overnight with lows in the low 70s.
The slightly lower humidity continues, and allows our morning temperatures to potentially reach the 60's briefly until Thursday morning. Overall, most of us will wake up to the mid 70s this morning under some cloudy skies
In the tropics, no development is expected through
