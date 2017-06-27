It could be worse

It feels a little warmer and stickier across the Capital City this morning, but humidity will fully return later in the week, then you'll have all you can eat!

Today. expect highs in the upper 80s with an isolated shower possible. A few clouds overnight with lows in the low 70s.

The slightly lower humidity continues, and allows our morning temperatures to potentially reach the 60's briefly until Thursday morning. Overall, most of us will wake up to the mid 70s this morning under some cloudy skies and the chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. Expect a slightly better chance for a shower today, still low overall, and slightly better into tomorrow. The rain tapers down a bit after Thursday, and the humidity returns as well. We'll then move to slightly above- average temperatures with a mix of sun in there as well.

In the tropics, no development is expected through at least Saturday.

On Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

On Twitter: @RG3wbrz

En Español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III

In American Sign Langauge: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL

~RG3