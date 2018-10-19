86°
Latest Weather Blog
Istrouma High briefly placed on lockdown after threat made to school
BATON ROUGE - Istrouma High School was briefly placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a threat was made to the school on social media.
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System says the lockdown has been lifted, but law enforcement continues their investigation.
No other details were given.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Congregation B'Nai Isreal to hold 106th Anniversary Food Festival
-
LSU athletic director asking fans to 'keep it clean' after vulgar chant...
-
LSU to wear uniforms saluting fallen WWI heroes Saturday
-
Late start at Donaldsonville schools continue
-
Local family struck by tragedy hope to win national Christmas-decorating contest