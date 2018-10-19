86°
Istrouma High briefly placed on lockdown after threat made to school

1 hour 28 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 October 19, 2018 2:56 PM October 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Istrouma High School was briefly placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a threat was made to the school on social media. 

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System says the lockdown has been lifted, but law enforcement continues their investigation.

No other details were given.

