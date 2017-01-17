71°
Istanbul nightclub attack suspect in custody

1 hour 18 minutes 17 seconds ago January 17, 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17 2017 January 17, 2017 8:08 AM in News
By: Associated Press

ISTANBUL - Turkish officials have been questioning the suspect in the New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.

Istanbul's governor says the man captured last night is an Uzbekistan national who trained in Afghanistan and had carried out the attack for the Islamic State group.

He also says the man has confessed to the attack.

