Istanbul nightclub attack suspect in custody
ISTANBUL - Turkish officials have been questioning the suspect in the New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.
Istanbul's governor says the man captured last night is an Uzbekistan national who trained in Afghanistan and had carried out the attack for the Islamic State group.
He also says the man has confessed to the attack.
