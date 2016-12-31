Istanbul governor: 35 dead in 'terror attack' on nightclub

ISTANBUL - Turkey's state-run news agency says an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, wounding several people.

The Anadolu Agency said the attack occurred in Istanbul's Ortakoy district.

Istanbul's governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.

Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Sahin said the incident was a "terror attack" without saying who may have carried it out.

Footage from the scene showed at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out. Media reports said police have cordoned off the area and an operation is ongoing.

Eyewitness Sinem Uyanik told the Associated Press she saw several bodies inside the Istanbul nightclub.



Her husband Lutfu Uyanik was wounded in the attack. "Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me," she said outside Istanbul's Sisli Hospital. "I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out."



Her husband was not in serious condition despite his wounds.