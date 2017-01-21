Israeli president invites Trump to Israel

WASHINGTON - Israel's president has congratulated President Donald Trump on his inauguration and invited him to Jerusalem.



Reuven Rivlin sent a letter Saturday, at the end of the Jewish Sabbath, and thanked Trump for being "a longstanding friend" of Israel.



Israel made great efforts to refrain from taking sides in the election. But after repeated clashes with ex-President Barack Obama, Israel's nationalist right has high expectations for Trump.



Trump's chosen ambassador to Israel has close ties to Jewish West Bank settlements, as does the foundation run by the family of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Tax records show Trump himself also donated money to a Jewish seminary located in a settlement.