60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Israel begins distributing deportation notices to Africans

6 hours 55 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, February 04 2018 Feb 4, 2018 February 04, 2018 10:54 AM February 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2014 file photo, African migrants chant slogans during a protest in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel.
JERUSALEM - Israeli authorities have begun distributing deportation notices to thousands of African migrants.
  
In letters delivered Sunday, Israel says the migrants have 60 days to accept the offer to leave the country for an unnamed African destination in exchange for $3,500 and a plane ticket. Those who don't by Apr. 1 will be incarcerated indefinitely.
  
Some 40,000 migrants, nearly all from Eritrea and Sudan, fled danger for the safety and opportunities of Israel in recent years. Many have expressed fear of being sent to Rwanda, their likely destination.
  
The deportation plan has sparked outrage in Israel, where groups of pilots, doctors, writers, rabbis and Holocaust survivors have appealed to have it halted. They say the deportations are unethical and would damage Israel's image as a refuge for Jewish migrants.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days