Islamic State group claims Paris police attack

PARIS - The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the shooting on Paris' Champs Elysees that killed a police officer and left two others gravely wounded.



In a statement from its Amaq news agency, the group gave a pseudonym for the shooter indicating he was Belgian.



The attacker opened fire on a police van on the avenue before being killed.



The claim of responsibility came unusually swiftly for the group, which has been losing territory in Iraq and Syria.



And the pseudonym, Abu Yusuf al-Beljiki, indicated that the attacker already had ties of some sort to Islamic State extremists.