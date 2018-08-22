Is Santa real? A version of Alexa skirts some kid questions

75°
Source: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - A version of Alexa won't tell kids where babies come from or spill the beans about Santa.

It also won't explain some things kids might have heard on the news - like what Stormy Daniels does for a living. Amazon updated its voice assistant with a feature that can make Alexa more kid-friendly.

When the FreeTime feature is activated, Alexa answers certain questions differently. Asked where babies come from, for example, the kid version tells youngsters to ask a grown-up.

Amazon says it worked with child psychologists for some of Alexa's answers, and that the voice assistant is "always getting smarter" with updated answers. Groups including the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood have warned parents that the kid-friendly voice assistant puts children's privacy at risk and limits interactions with people.

