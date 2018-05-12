IS group claims dead Paris suspect as 'soldier'

PARIS - The Islamic State group's news agency claims that a man who stabbed five people in Paris was a "soldier" of the extremist movement.



The Aamaq news agency said in a statement early Sunday that the assailant carried out the Saturday night attack in response to the Islamic State group's calls for supporters to target members of the U.S.-led military coalition squeezing the extremists out of Iraq and Syria.



France's military has been active in the coalition since 2014.



One person was killed and four injured in Saturday's attack.



The Aamaq statement did not provide evidence for its claim or details on the identity of the assailant, who was apparently killed by police.