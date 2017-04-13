Is Bannon in peril? Trump comments worry his populist base

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has declared, "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.



And Trump now appears to be publicly distancing himself.



In an interview with The New York Post, the president said "I like Steve" and called his adviser "a good guy" - but one who wasn't really all that involved with his winning election campaign. In a second interview with The Wall Street Journal, he dismissively called Bannon "a guy who works for me."



The lukewarm support from the boss has Bannon's friends and advisers worried he will soon be out of a job. But shedding Bannon would be no simple staff shake-up. More than any other member of Trump's orbit, he has a following all his own.