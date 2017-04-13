59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Is Bannon in peril? Trump comments worry his populist base

12 minutes 52 seconds ago April 13, 2017 Apr 13, 2017 Thursday, April 13 2017 April 13, 2017 6:53 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has declared, "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.

And Trump now appears to be publicly distancing himself.

In an interview with The New York Post, the president said "I like Steve" and called his adviser "a good guy" - but one who wasn't really all that involved with his winning election campaign. In a second interview with The Wall Street Journal, he dismissively called Bannon "a guy who works for me."

The lukewarm support from the boss has Bannon's friends and advisers worried he will soon be out of a job. But shedding Bannon would be no simple staff shake-up. More than any other member of Trump's orbit, he has a following all his own.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days