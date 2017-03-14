58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

IRS revokes white nationalist group's tax-exempt status

1 hour 27 minutes 47 seconds ago March 14, 2017 Mar 14, 2017 Tuesday, March 14 2017 March 14, 2017 12:46 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer says he doesn't have any evidence that his nonprofit organization lost its tax-exempt status for politically motivated reasons.

Spencer told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he is confident his group, the National Policy Institute, can regain its tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Los Angeles Times first reported that the U.S. Internal Revenue Service recently revoked the group's tax exemption for failing to file tax returns for three consecutive years.

Spencer describes the move as a "bump in the road" and says he doesn't' see it as "political assassination." He also acknowledged that "ignorance of the law is not an excuse," but he said he delegated the group's bookkeeping responsibilities to others.

The IRS posted a notice of the group's revocation on its website Monday, but the loss of its tax status is retroactive to May 15, 2016, the date when its most recent tax return was due.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days