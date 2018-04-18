81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

IRS: millions able to file taxes with system working again

2 hours 11 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 April 18, 2018 2:00 PM April 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

The IRS says its processing systems are fully back up and running after an outage on Tax Day.

The agency said that a hardware issue caused an outage of some its processing systems, which frustrated many visitors to its website on Tuesday. The IRS extended the tax deadline until Wednesday night following the massive snag.

The IRS said that as of Wednesday morning, it has accepted more than 14 million tax submissions since processing systems reopened. Acting Commissioner David Kautter said that the IRS is current with all of the tax submissions and no backlog remains.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days